South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2021: Applications open till 8 September; check eligibility here

Interested candidates can apply for the post at the official website https://www.southindianbank.com/. The last date to apply is 8 September.

South Indian Bank Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (POs) on the scale-I cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the post at the official website https://www.southindianbank.com/. The last date to apply is 8 September.

Check steps to apply for the South Indian Bank PO recruitment 2021 here:

- Go to the official website https://www.southindianbank.com/ and click on the ‘Careers’ tab

- Select the ‘Current Openings’ option. Click on the link for applying under the ‘Lateral Recruitment of Probationary Officer’ tab

- A new webpage will appear. Register yourself using your personal details

- Login to the application portal and fill the form for the PO recruitment

- Upload the documents required and complete the fee payment of Rs 800

- Submit the form and save a copy for the future

Here’s the direct link: https://recruit.southindianbank.com/RDC/

Eligibility criteria:

The desired candidate should not be more than 28 years of age as of 31 July 2021. The applicant should be born between 1 August 1993 and 31 July 2003, including both days. The applicant should have secured at least 50 percent marks in graduation. The candidate should also have work experience of at least two years as officer cadre in any commercial bank, urban cooperative bank, banking subsidiary, or small finance bank.

Applicants with experience in areas such as risk management, liability sales, collection and recovery, and gold loan business will be preferred.

Mode of selection:

The applicants will be selected on the basis of an online test and interview.

Posting details:

The candidate is liable to be posted anywhere in India, as per the bank’s discretion. With a probation period of one year and a service agreement for two years, the applicant will be appointed in the scale I cadre.

The PO position will entitle a salary between Rs 36,000 and Rs 63,840