South East Central Railway invites applications for 432 Apprentice posts at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

The South East Central Railway (SECR) will open its job application window for the recruitment of various Apprentice posts on Saturday, 11 September. The recruitment drive is being conducted for engagement as Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division.

Once the process begins, aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official website of SECR - secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The last date to register for the vacancies is 10 October. With this drive, SECR aims at filling a total of 432 Apprentice posts.

"Online application through the website: https://apprenticeshipindia.org from 11.09.2021 to 10.10.2021 (till 23.59 hrs) are invited from the eligible candidates for engagement as Trade Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 in Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway," the official notice reads.

Age Limit: Applicants must be 15 years old and should not be above 24 years of age as on 1 July, 2021. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years for ex-servicemen and PWD, by 5 years for SC or ST candidates, and by 3 years for OBC category aspirants.

Eligibility Criteria: Along with the age factor, candidates should have cleared Class 10 examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent. They must have also passed an ITI programme or course in relevant trades from a recognised university or institution.

Selection Process: Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of average of percentage marks obtained by them in both Matriculation and ITI examinations.

Details on Apprentice Training: Candidates who are selected will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 year for each respective trade. During this training period, trainees will receive a stipend as per the rules of the State Government of Chhattisgarh. After the completion of their apprenticeship, their training will be accomplished.