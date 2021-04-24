Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview and those selected will be under contractual employment for a period of three months

The South Central Railway (SCR) has started the online application process to fill the vacancies of medical staff. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill 60 posts while the registration process will close down on 27 April, the South Central Railway said in a notification.

Applicants should be aware that the number of positions may increase or decrease as per administrative needs. The details of the vacancies are as follows:

Specialist doctor (one post) Contract medical practitioners (13 posts) Nursing sisters (21 posts) Pharmacist (2 posts) Hospital attendants (23 posts)

Aspirants can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, scr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, go to the ‘recruitment’ tab and find the notification

Step 3: Read the notification before applying

Step 4: Click on the Google form link given in the notification and submit it

Step 5: Mail the scanned copies of the prescribed application and required documents to the email ids mentioned in the advertisement for the respected post

Selection process

The selection process will include interviews. Eligible candidates need to be alert as the interview date and time will be informed through personal mobile number and email ID.

Age Limit

The age limit for specialist doctor and contract medical practitioner is up to 53 years of age, whereas for nursing sisters it is between 20 to 33 years of age. The age limit for pharmacist is 20 to 33 years and candidates for hospital attendant should be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Selected candidates who will be appointed for the posts will be taken under a contract for a period of three months. The contract will last from the date of engagement or till the currency of the scheme exists (up to 30 June).