The selected candidates will be posted at Central Railway Hospital Lallaguda, Secunderabad. The contract will be valid till 31 March, 2022

The South Central Railway (SCR) has invited applications from paramedical staff of the Centre or state governments, or of former railway employees and open market candidates who will be temporarily employed at quarantine or isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

The selected candidates will be posted at Central Railway Hospital Lallaguda, Secunderabad. The engagement will be valid till 31 March, 2022.

A total of 40 positions are available for Nursing Superintendents, Lab Assistants, and Hospital Attendants. The last date to apply is 15 May.

Vacancy details:

Nursing superintendent - 16

Lab assistants - 4

Hospital attendants – 20

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit scr.indianrailways.gov.in

2. Go to the ‘Notifications’ section on the homepage

3. Click on the position you want to apply for

4. Fill the Google form

5. Upload recent coloured attested photograph

6. Submit the application form. Save it for future reference

To apply for the Nursing Superintendent position, click here.

To apply for the Lab Assistant position, click here.

To apply for the Hospital Attendant position, click here.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of either online or telephonic interview. The shortlisted applicants will be sent for the medical fitness exam. After that, a final selection list will be prepared. As the positions are temporary, any reservation policy will not be applicable for the recruitment.

Candidates with experience in their respective fields will be given preference. Applications are also being accepted at the Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda. To apply directly at the hospital, aspirants need to submit the form with the required documents.

All the application forms will be kept in the SCR database and will be utilised as and when vacancies open again for these positions.