Sonia, Rahul pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Delhi's Veer Bhumi

New Delhi: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra on Monday paid floral tribute to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Delhi at Veer Bhumi.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot also paid homage to the former prime minister on his birth anniversary that is celebrated as "Sadbhavna divas".
Born on 20 August 1944, Rajiv Gandhi represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. He served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. Rajiv took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.
He was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on 21 May, 1991, and was later cremated at Veer Bhumi, on the banks of the river Yamuna
Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 10:08 AM
