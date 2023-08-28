Sonia Gandhi to attend I.N.D.I.A bloc’s upcoming meet in Mumbai

Senior Congress leader and former party chief Sonia Gandhi will attend this week’s meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc in Mumbai and the gathering will also witness the unveiling of the opposition grouping’s logo, the party’s Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole said on Monday.

Key leaders of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bloc, which has more than two dozen political parties as members, will gather in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31 and September 1– in what will be their third crucial huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June this year in Patna.

In Mumbai, Patole said, “Sonia Gandhi will attend the I.N.D.I.A alliance meet due to be held soon in the financial capital.”

He informed that the alliance’s official logo will also be unveiled during the gathering, where opposition leaders will discuss their agenda ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of the Mumbai meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that a few more political parties were likely to join the opposition bloc during its upcoming meeting. But the veteran JD(U) leader did not reveal the names of new entrants if any, who are likely to join during the Mumbai meeting.

The first meeting of the bloc was held in June in Patna, while the second gathering in Bengaluru in July finalized the bloc’s name — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

The grouping has been formed in a major attempt at taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 parliamentary polls.