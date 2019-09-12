You are here:
Sonia Gandhi slams BJP for indulging in vendetta politics, discusses 'grim' economic situation at key Congress meet

India Asian News International Sep 12, 2019 15:19:41 IST

  • The interim Congress president noted that the democracy was at peril under the Modi-led government

  • She also alleged that it was misusing and abusing its mandate in the 'most dangerous' fashion

  • Sonia said appropriation of leaders like 'Gandhi, Patel, Ambedkar' was done with an aim of misinterpreting their true messages to further their 'nefarious' agenda

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the economic situation in the country is very grim, but the government is indulging in unprecedented 'vendetta politics'.

File image of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. PTI

In a party meeting in Delhi, Sonia said: "The economic situation is very grim. Losses are mounting. All that the government is doing is indulging in unprecedented vendetta politics to divert attention from mounting losses."

The interim Congress president noted that the democracy was at peril under the Modi-led government and alleged that it was misusing and abusing its mandate in the "most dangerous" fashion.

"Democracy is at peril. The mandate is being misused and abused in the most dangerous fashion. Appropriation of leaders like Gandhi, Patel, Ambedkar being done with an aim of misinterpreting their true messages to further their nefarious agenda," Sonia added.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 15:19:41 IST

