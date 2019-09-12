Sonia Gandhi slams BJP for indulging in vendetta politics, discusses 'grim' economic situation at key Congress meet

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the economic situation in the country is very grim, but the government is indulging in unprecedented 'vendetta politics'.

In a party meeting in Delhi, Sonia said: "The economic situation is very grim. Losses are mounting. All that the government is doing is indulging in unprecedented vendetta politics to divert attention from mounting losses."

The interim Congress president noted that the democracy was at peril under the Modi-led government and alleged that it was misusing and abusing its mandate in the "most dangerous" fashion.

"Democracy is at peril. The mandate is being misused and abused in the most dangerous fashion. Appropriation of leaders like Gandhi, Patel, Ambedkar being done with an aim of misinterpreting their true messages to further their nefarious agenda," Sonia added.