Sonia Gandhi convenes meeting with CMs of Congress-ruled states today; NEET, JEE exams issue, GST to be discussed
The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases
New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issues related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues of states and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) exams.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collections in July totalled Rs 87,422 crore, 14 percent less than in the past year as economic activities slowed down due to COVID-19 countrywide lockdown, the Union Finance Ministry said on 1 August.
The total revenue earned by the Central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of July is Rs 39,467 crore for Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) and Rs 40,256 crore for the Goods and Service Tax (SGST).
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the JEE (Main) will be held from 1 to 6 September and NEET (UG) on 13 September after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE.
Many ministers have been opposing the Centre’s decision to conduct the exams. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Central Government to consider filing a review petition in the Supreme Court over the dates of NEET and JEE examinations.
also read
NCHMCT JEE 2020: NTA to hold hotel management entrance exam on 29 Aug; check nchmjee.nta.nic.in
The results for NCHMCT JEE 2020 exam will be declared in the first week of September and the counselling will begin from the last week of September, 2020
Supreme Court refuses to allow NEET exams abroad; students allowed to return by Vande Bharat flights
The court also told the Medical Council of India (MCI), which is the body that conducts the NEET exam, that it should consider holding the exam online from next year
UGC final year exam case: 'Lives of third-yr students as important as first year's,' SC told; next hearing on 18 Aug
The petitioners' arguments cam in the backdrop of UGC arguing in court on Thursday that the final examination is a "crucial step" in the academic career of a student