Son of Narendra Kumar, BSF jawan slain on International Border, asks government to deliver justice for his father

Sonipat: Son of the Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Narender Kumar Singh who was brutally killed by Pakistani forces on Thursday has sought assistance from Home Minister Rajnath Singh and concerned authorities.

Mohit Kumar Dahiya told ANI that he was proud that his father laid down his life for the nation. "It is a proud moment for us; not everybody gets the honour of being shrouded in the Tricolour, but my father did," he said.

The body of the BSF head constable, who went missing after an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on 18 September, was found with multiple bullet injuries on his torso, even on his neck, on Wednesday.

"We are proud now, but what will happen after two or three days if we don't get any help? My brother and I are unemployed. I want my family to be treated with dignity. My father was the sole breadwinner; my father laid down his life while serving the nation. I want the authorities to provide us with whatever help we need," he added.

He further requested the home minister to assure his family of help. "I ask Rajnath Singhji, who was present in Jammu on Monday, to release a statement condemning the incident and assuring us that we will get our due. Provide us all the help. Don't make us beg," he said.