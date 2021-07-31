Son of domestic worker lands engineering job at Ford Motor Company; shares his inspiring story

In a LinkedIn post, Bhavesh Lohar thanked his mother, who toiled as a domestic help to fund her son’s studies

Someone has rightly said that if an individual is determined to do something, he will find a way to accomplish it irrespective of obstacles that comes in his path. An inspiring incident from Rajasthan is currently going viral for the same, where a young man made sure that he gets what he desires the most and, in the end, achieved it.

The young man has been identified as Bhavesh Lohar from Udaipur, Rajasthan. The son of a domestic worker proved that hard work and determination can help in achieving every goal as he has landed a job at Ford Motor Company as a software engineer. His inspiring story is now a viral Linkedin post.

"I remember those days, walking along the highway barefoot in the scorching heat to the government school. Me and my two friends used to discuss the future cars that we will buy when we will become big person. Those days I developed deep love towards Ford Figo seeing it in a local newspaper ad and always wanted to buy it when I have enough money,” Lohar reveals in the post.

Lohar, who studied at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Bhopal, was forced to leave his college hostel during the lockdown in 2020. Following this, he returned home and had to share a 6 by 6 room with his 7 other family members in the house.

Giving more details about his life struggle, Lohar stated that he studied hard and gave interviews in big companies. Finally, he feels himself fortunate to get selected in his dream company.

Further in the post, the elated man credited his elder sisters for giving up their dreams and helping him succeed.

Lohar also thanked his mother, who toiled as a domestic help to fund her son’s studies as his father's monthly income was not enough for the family. To lighten his parent’s burden, Lohar also worked part-time in order to fund his studies.

Meanwhile, Lohar in a message to other aspiring students advised students to keep working hard and be positive in life to achieve their dreams.