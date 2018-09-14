Son of Delhi Police sub-inspector seen brutally thrashing woman on video; gets arrested after Rajnath Singh tweets condemnation

A video of a man brutally beating up a woman in Delhi has surfaced and gone viral. The video shows a man in a white t-shirt slapping, kicking and pulling the woman's hair while a third person was shooting the man. Other men are seen passing by in the video as well. According to TV channels and various Twitter users (not independently verified by Firstpost) said that the man, who goes by the name Rohit Tomar, sent the video to his girlfriend to intimidate her.

Delhi Police arrested Tomar on Friday after registering a case of rape against him in connection with the video.

#UPDATE: Accused Rohit Tomar who was seen beating a woman in a viral video in Delhi's Tilak Nagar has been arrested https://t.co/WYlg30Kpz4 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2018

Union home minister Rajnath Singh had taken cognisance of the issue and tweeted that he spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to look into the matter and asked the department to take appropriate action.

एक लड़की को एक युवक द्वारा बेरहमी से पीटे जाने का एक वीडियो मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। मैंने @DelhiPolice कमिश्नर से फ़ोन पर इस बारे में बात की है और इस पर उचित कारवाई करने के लिए कहा है। — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) September 14, 2018

The video created quite a flutter on Twitter. The video was shared by several Twitter users where the accused was initially identified. According to media reports, police in West Delhi had registered an FIR against Tomar when a woman filed a complaint after watching the video. Police said that the video was shot on 2 September in Uttam Nagar and that they are on the lookout for the accused who is believed to be the son of a Delhi Police sub-inspector. A Twitter user posted the video in the comments section of the Union minister's Twitter handle, where the accused can be seen mercilessly hitting the woman several times.

Another Twitter user posted a screenshot of his Instagram profile, asking the police to take strict action against him. Whereas, one user shared the screenshot of his Facebook profile (not independently verified by Firstpost) as well which shows that he was associated with the Bajrang Dal. The account has reportedly been deactivated now.

With inputs from PTI