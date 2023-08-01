‘Old memories die hard’, goes an old adage. Reminiscing about one such moment years ago, a Google engineer, who once taught coding to students in his college, expressed satisfaction at seeing that class of juniors make it to Amazon. Raj Vikramaditya, who operates by the name ‘Striver’ on the microblogging site X, shared the photograph which he adds ‘will be etched in his heart forever.’ The Google techie expressed happiness at all those first benchers finally making it to Amazon as software engineers.

Sharing the underlying memory linked to the incident, Vikramaditya recalled how the power kicked off in the middle of the coding class but since everyone insisted on continuing the class, they got their flashlights on. Additionally, he shared a screenshot of the comment section on LinkedIn in which the then ‘first benchers’ had commented with details of their current organisations visible next to their names. The exchange shows engineers indulging in a memory play.

I never thought that the first benchers would be in Amazon ♥️ Picture from a class I took when I was in second year. The power went off in the middle of a coding class, everyone got their flashlights on. Some moments stay in your heart forever, this was one of them 😄 pic.twitter.com/p6hcyIJxl5 — Striver (@striver_79) July 30, 2023

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Vikramaditya, a former Amazon employee himself and currently employed at Google in Poland, spoke about that particular college. The West Bengal-based Jalpaiguri government engineering college is a tier-3 institute where no company comes for placements.

With no support from college faculty either, the students took matters into their own hands. They formed a coding club where seniors took classes for juniors after official college hours. It was during a lecture on ‘prefix sum’, when the lights went off. However, since everyone was interested in the class, they used multiple flashlights and finished the lecture.

He further added that the students’ dedication to work has finally paid off, with some holding outstanding placement records in the state. Speaking about students’ placements, he added, “Many from 2021-2023 are working in Google, Amazon, Swiggy, JP Morgan, Microsoft, and other top tech companies and most of them were part of the coding club.”