Soma Roy Burman appointed 24th Controller General of Accounts: 1986-batch ICAS officer has served in Home Affairs, Information and Broadcasting ministries

Soma Roy Burman, a 1986-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service Officer, was appointed the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Sunday.

With her appointment coming into effect from 1 December, Burman becomes the 24th CGA and the seventh woman to hold the position.

She holds an M.Phil degree in mathematical statistics from the University of Delhi.

During her 33-year-long career, she has held positions at different levels in ministries such as Home Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Industry, Finance, Human Resource Development and Shipping, Road Transport and Highways.

She has also handled important portfolios while on Central deputation to the Government of India, where she served as Deputy Secretary/Director in the Department of Economic Affairs (Budget Division) and as Joint Secretary and Financial Adviser, NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs. She has also held charge as Director in the office of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on deputation.

Burman served as the Additional Controller General of Accounts in the office of CGA, handling the critical areas of accounting rules, policy and reforms, financial reporting, data analytics, cash and budget management. She has headed the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO) as the Chief Controller (Pension) and the Institute of Government Accounts and Finance (INGAF), New Delhi, as director.

She has been actively involved in the formulation of wide-ranging reforms in these areas for strengthening public financial management in the Union government.

