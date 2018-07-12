Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case: Two witnesses turn hostile; out of 135, 85 witnesses examined so far

India Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 08:39:30 IST

Mumbai: Two more prosecution witnesses turned hostile in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati alleged fake encounter cases in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the number of such witnesses to 85.

One of them was Krishna Tripati, a lawyer who had represented Prajapati in the past.

Mahihpal Singh, the other witness who was examined on Wednesday, had allegedly driven Rajasthan police officials after Prajapati's alleged escape from their custody in 2006.

Both deposed before CBI judge SJ Sharma.

Tripati told the court that she was handling three cases of theft against Prajapati registered in Ujjain.

File image of Sohrabuddin Shaikh. News18

File image of Sohrabuddin Shaikh. News18

The lawyer told the court that Prajapati was not attending court hearings after getting bail in these cases, and when she met him in the court premises in Ujjain in February 2006 — brought there by Udaipur police who had arrested him a murder case — she told him he should not miss the court dates.

Tripati, however, denied that she ever told the CBI that Prajapati appeared "severely stressed" during the meeting.

She also denied before the court that Prajapati told her that he feared that Gujarat and Rajasthan police might kill him in a fake encounter by claiming that he escaped from their custody.

The CBI lawyer then declared her hostile.

Mahihpal Singh also denied that he had told the CBI that he had driven Rajasthan police officials from Himmatnagar to Palanpur in December 2006.

Prajapati, according to police, had escaped from custody near Himmatnagar.

Singh told said that he owned a car, but he never took policemen to Palanpur. Following which, he was declared hostile.

The central probe agency has so far examined 135 witnesses, of which 85 have turned hostile.

Sheikh, an alleged gangster, and his wife Kausar Bi were allegedly abducted by the Gujarat police's Anti-Terrorism Squad from Hyderabad on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra in November 2005.

According to the CBI, Sheikh was killed in a fake encounter and Kausar Bi too was killed later.

Prajapati, Sheikh's aide who was said to be a witness to the encounter, was allegedly killed by police in Gujarat's Banaskantha district in December 2006.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against 38 persons for the alleged fake encounters. The trial court discharged 15 of them for lack of evidence.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 08:39 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores