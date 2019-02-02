Soft separatist battles to stay relevant in valley of violence

Death, they say, is a great equaliser. In downtown Srinagar’s Mazar-e-Shuhada, or the martyrs’ graveyard, assassinated Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Farooq Shah lies buried close to Hizbul Mujahideen’s Abdullah Bangroo, the man believed to have plotted his murder.

In their death, both Shah and Bangroo have been declared martyrs. The lines between the conspirator and his victim blur in this graveyard, illustrating the contradictions in the Kashmiri separatist movement.

The killing of Shah at the hands of his own is an open secret most in the Valley dare not talk about, not even his son and the current Mirwaiz, Umar Farooq, who inherited his father’s title as well as his politics.

All of 17, Farooq, a Class 11 student, was a youthful face among the separatist politicians. Showing maturity beyond his years, he brought together disparate leaders under the banner of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in 1993 and was elected its first chairperson. He was 19 and the new hope of the separatist movement.

Ten years ago, he was central to the dialogue between India and Pakistan. Former Indian spy chief and a Kashmir expert Amarjit Singh Dulat in his book Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years, says the Mirwaiz was “rated very high by everybody, the Pakistanis, the Americans, the British, other foreigners, and by us”.

Cut to 2019, a lot has changed for the Hurriyat as well as the Mirwaiz, who turns 46 on 23 March. The Mirwaiz is battling to stay relevant in a Kashmir hit by a new generation of Islamists.

The soft separatist

Since inception, the Hurriyat has battled internal rifts — over the methods and direction the separatist movement should take. The Hurriyat leaders have ridden the popular wave rather than steer the discourse in the Valley.

As the Hurriyat fragmented, the faction led by the Mirwaiz came to be seen as moderate and often faced criticism from hardliners led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The Mirwaiz was called a political novice backed by India and the “innocent and ignorant rulers” of Pakistan by Masarat Alam, a leading member of the Geelani faction, in a 2007 speech. The hardliners were unhappy with the Mirwaiz camp facilitating talks between the BJP-led government and Pakistan, whose president Parvez Musharraf was said to have sidelined Geelani.

The Hurriyat’s representative character helped it tide over the crisis and stay relevant. The following year when Kashmir erupted over an order to transfer forest land to the Amarnath Shrine Board, New Delhi’s only hope was the Hurriyat. Chants of “Kaun karega tarjumani? Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Who will plead our case? Syed Ali Shah Geelani)” were met with: "Choice! choice! Mirwaiz!”

The Mirwaiz’s Hurriyat was again but quietly talking to New Delhi in 2009. A ‘secret meeting’ between the Mirwaiz and home minister P Chidambaram made the top news in The Hindu. The backlash was swift. A member of the moderate Hurriyat was injured in an attack and the talks derailed. Today, the Hurriyat makes careful calls for dialogue – terming Pakistan an important party to the conflict.

But, the hardliners have kept at it.

In April 2014, Geelani alleged that the Mirwaiz had met “emissaries” of Narendra Modi, the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate who was accused of inaction during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat. The Mirwaiz called out Geelani’s supporters for their “holier than thou approach”.

“On several occasions since 1990 they (Geelani-led Hurriyat) have behaved as such with every (other) separatist party,” he said. Such “irresponsible” statements created confusion and led to the fatal targeting of Hurriyat leaders, the Mirwaiz said. “Who does Geelani want to see dead today?”

Politics may not have been kind to the Mirwaiz but his place in Kashmir’s politics was not lost on others. Dulat notes in his book, published in 2014, that Umar Farooq was “among the Hurriyat, a big player”.

If there was any chance of getting the Hurriyat to the talking table, “The Mirwaiz was key to that, because Geelani would never come around”, says Dulat. The Mirwaiz has done so, at considerable risk.

In a free fall

Shifting goalposts and acrimony among its constituents, compounded by the Hurriyat’s failure to come up with a concrete roadmap or secure any concessions from New Delhi, or even Islamabad, has disillusioned many.

Six years after the 2010 unrest, the Hurriyat was nowhere in the picture when the streets were again taken over by angry youth who ignored its diktats.

Not just the boys on the streets but also those wielding guns were moving away, from both the United Jihad Council and the Hurriyat.

The reality hit home hard when in 2015 a north Kashmir module of the Hizb, led by jihadist Abdul Qayoom Najar, rebelled against the leadership. The group rechristened itself the Lashkar-e-Islam and targeted cellphone towers and service providers, killing at least six people, including Hurriyat activists. The Hurriyat took the easy way out and blamed intelligence services.

The UJC claimed that Najar was expelled from the Hizb and in 2017, the Hurriyat paid tributes after the jihadist was killed in a gunfight. Najar was claimed by a self-avowed al Qaeda affiliate headed by Zakir Musa, another Hizb rebel who denounced the Hurriyat and nationalism.

Najar was also claimed by a self-styled Islamic State chapter. Police believe these are largely modules of outfits such as the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen. Others see it as an intelligence ploy to further fracture the separatist movement.

Regardless of the theories, pan-Islamism has found traction among the stone-pelting protesters of downtown Srinagar, who have repeatedly denounced the Hurriyat in the Mirwaiz’s bastion of the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta.

Recently, the Islamic State flags were waved from the mosque’s pulpit from where the Mirwaiz delivers his Friday sermon. He urged the youth to come forward with their grievances instead of playing into the hands of “the enemy”.

The Hurriyat’s track record, however, indicates it is “repulsive to the idea of accommodation”, says Aijaz Ashraf Wani, an associate professor at the Kashmir University. “They seem to go with the flow rather than being able to create and direct the flow decisively.”

At a 2010 memorial for a colleague, the moderate Hurriyat leader, Abdul Ghani Butt, accepted that prominent separatists were killed by “our own people”. "If you want to free the people of Kashmir from sentimentalism bordering on insanity, you have to speak the truth,” Butt said. But, the Mirwaiz, who was at the event, again chose silence.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.