SNAP 2020 result out at snaptest.org; admission to conclude after group exercises, personal interviews
If a candidate qualifies the SNAP exam, they will have to appear for group exercises, personal interviews and written ability tests
The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has announced the results for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 on its official website - snaptest.org. Candidates who appeared in the national level exam will have to use their login credentials to check the results from the website.
SNAP 2020 was conducted via online mode in three phases. While the first exam was held on 20 December, the following were sscheduled on 6 and 9 January, 2021.
Follow these steps to check the result online:
Step 1: Visit the official site of the SNAP at snaptest.org
Step 2: Search for the ‘SNAP 2020 result’ link on the homepage and click on it
Step 3: Enter your SNAP ID and password in the given space
Step 4: A new page with the results will appear
Step 5: View, download and take a print out of the mark sheet
Here is the direct link to download/ check the SNAP 2020 result
As per the university rules, if a candidate qualifies the SNAP exam, they will have to appear for group exercises, personal interviews (PIs) and written ability tests (WATs) in order to be screened further. All shortlisted applicants need to go through these rounds of screening in order to be eligible to enter the varsity.
The total marks of the SNAP exam is calculated on the basis of the marks obtained in all of the sections in the SNAP question paper combined. Then this total score is scaled down to 50 percent in the final selection of candidates. Other procedures make up for the rest of the marks.
Once all the other processes are duly conducted, the SIU will publish the SNAP 2020 final result. According to the list, selected candidates will have to secure their seats by paying the fees and enrolling themselves.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
REET 2021: Apply for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in till 8 Feb
New rules announced by the Rajasthan government allow only Basic School Teaching Certificate holders to sit for the Level- 1 exam of REET 2021.
Education Ministry removes 75% marks in Class 12 as eligibility criteria for NITs, IIITs; admission to be based on JEE-Mains
Earlier, along with the performance in JEE-Mains, NITs used to demand either 75% mark in the board exams or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards
JEE, NEET board exams 2021 will be set based on reduced syllabus, says Ramesh Pokhriyal
During a webinar, the Union education minister said CBSE students will also only have to study the revised syllabus. The syllabus was revised due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 pandemic