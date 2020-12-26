SNAP 2020: Admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude exam released at snaptest.org
The first SNAP test was held on 20 December, the second will be held on 6 January and the last exam is scheduled for 9 January
The Symbiosis International University (SIU) Saturday released the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2020 exam.
Candidates who have registered for the SNAP test, scheduled to take place on 9 January 2021, can download their hall tickets from the official website — snaptest.org.
SNAP is held to narrow down the list of candidates who are eligible for admission to the postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) and is an all-India exam.
The exam is being conducted in three sessions this year. While the first SNAP test was held on 20 December, the second will be held on 6 January and the last exam is scheduled for 9 January.
Steps to download the SNAP 2020 admit card:
Step 1: Visit the official website — snaptest.org
Step 2: Select the tab 'SNAP 2020 admit card'
Step 3: Candidates need to insert their SNAP 2020 Id and password
Step 4: Login and download the SNAP 2020 admit card
Candidates who appear for the SNAP 2020 exam need to follow COVID-19 guidelines, mandated by the government. They need to carry their admit card and photo ID at the examination centre. Cell phones, calculators, watched, alarm clocks etc are not allowed inside the centre.
The admit card will mention the name, category, signature and picture of the candidate. It will also include the ID, test centre address, bar code instructions as well as instructions candidates need to follow when at the test centre.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
COVID-19 vaccine: Delhi govt to inoculate 51 lakh people in phase one, says Arvind Kejriwal
The first priority group includes 3 lakh health workers, 6 lakh frontline workers, and a group of 42 lakh people who are older than 50 years and people below 50 having co-morbidities
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability
Tests are useful when used correctly, and when you know the limits of the information they give you.
Centre issues FAQ for COVID-19: Vaccine won't be mandatory, but recommended for all
The health ministry made the remark in an FAQ answering questions like how long it takes for COVID-19 antibodies to develop, and if it would be necessary for a COVID recovered person to take the vaccine