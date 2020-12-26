SNAP 2020: Admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude exam released at snaptest.org

The first SNAP test was held on 20 December, the second will be held on 6 January and the last exam is scheduled for 9 January

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) Saturday released the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2020 exam.

Candidates who have registered for the SNAP test, scheduled to take place on 9 January 2021, can download their hall tickets from the official website — snaptest.org.

SNAP is held to narrow down the list of candidates who are eligible for admission to the postgraduate management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) and is an all-India exam.

The exam is being conducted in three sessions this year. While the first SNAP test was held on 20 December, the second will be held on 6 January and the last exam is scheduled for 9 January.

Steps to download the SNAP 2020 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website — snaptest.org

Step 2: Select the tab 'SNAP 2020 admit card'

Step 3: Candidates need to insert their SNAP 2020 Id and password

Step 4: Login and download the SNAP 2020 admit card

Candidates who appear for the SNAP 2020 exam need to follow COVID-19 guidelines, mandated by the government. They need to carry their admit card and photo ID at the examination centre. Cell phones, calculators, watched, alarm clocks etc are not allowed inside the centre.

The admit card will mention the name, category, signature and picture of the candidate. It will also include the ID, test centre address, bar code instructions as well as instructions candidates need to follow when at the test centre.