Snake bites man in Odisha, he bites back and kills it in bizarre 'revenge'

In an unusual and bizarre case, a 45-year-old man was reportedly bitten by a snake after which the man managed to capture the serpent and kill it to death by biting it back. This strange incident happened in a remote village in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The man has been identified as Kishore Badra of Gambharipatia village which comes under Salijanga panchayat in the state. The incident took place when Badra was returning home after work through his paddy field on Wednesday night (11 August), after which a snake bit him on his leg.

In a bid to take revenge, angry Badra somehow managed to get hold of the serpent and bit it multiple times before killing it.

“Something bit me on my leg while I was returning home on foot last night. I switched on my torch and found it to be a poisonous krait snake. In order to take revenge, I took the snake in my hands and bit it repeatedly, killing the viper on the spot,” said Badra as per the India Today report.

The publication further stated that even though Badra bit the poisonous krait, he did not feel any difficulty or uneasiness. Moreover, he visited a traditional healer, who resides near the village and had taken treatment from him.

After killing the snake, Badra walked back to his village with the dead snake in his hands. On reaching home, he told his wife the whole story and she was shocked to know what had happened.

Within a few days, this incident spread like wildfire and became the talking point for all. Badra repeated telling the story to all and also exhibited the snake to his friends.

On hearing the creepy story, few villagers advised Badra to visit a nearby hospital and get some immediate treatment done. To which Badra refused and instead decided to visit a traditional healer on that very day.

Badra reportedly got lucky as the snake bite and his biting the snake had no bad or severe impact on him.