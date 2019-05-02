Smriti Irani 'gloats' over son Zohr's 91% marks in CBSE Class 12 exams; Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit scores 96.4%

Union minister Smriti Irani took to social media on Thursday to express her happiness over her son's performance in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, the results of which were declared today.

Irani posted on Twitter that she is a proud mother after her son secured 91 percent in the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE).

"Proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12th boards. Best of 4- 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna, today I'm just a gloating Mom (sic)," the Union minister said, tweeting an image with her son.

Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom🙏 — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

Irani is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha election against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son, Pulkit Kejriwal, scored 96.4 percent in the Class 12 board exams. His wife Sunita Kejriwal also expressed her happiness over her son's performance on Twitter. She tweeted:

With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude 🙏🏼 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora emerged the Class 12 CBSE toppers with both scoring 499 out of 500. Shukla is from Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad and Arora, from SD Public School at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Thiruvananthapuram emerged as the top performing region in the CBSE Class 12 exams with a pass percentage of 98.2 percent. In the Chennai region, the pass percentage is 92.93 percent and in the Delhi region, the pass percentage is 91.87 percent.

Girls outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams with a pass percentage of 88.70 percent. Boys secured 79.4 pass percent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the CBSE Class 12 students, wishing them the best "for their endeavours". "Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support," the prime minister tweeted.

Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2019

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar also congratulated all the students who passed the CBSE Class 12 examination and also wished the students who didn't clear the exams the best.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the Class 12 board exams today on its official website. Candidates can check their result on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

