SMFWB Result 2019: State Medical Faculty of West Bengal announces paramedical results, details on smfwb.in

SMFWB Result 2019 | The State Medical Faculty of West Bengal (SMFWB) has declared the paramedical results.

Candidates who gave the exam can check out the results on their official site — smfwb.in

Here are the steps to apply online for SMFWB Result 2019:

Step 1: Open the website through this link — smfwb.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results and Merit lists' tab

Step 3: Select the link for the appropriate category and section

Step 4: View the PDF for the results

Step 5: Download the PDF and take a printout for future purposes

About SMFWB:

The State Medical Faculty of West Bengal is an autonomous body constituted by the Government of West Bengal. The faculty has the authority to conduct examinations of various Para Medical Courses as per course curriculum, and also to award diplomas and/or certificate to the successful candidates of the approved courses.

In 2015, the faculty celebrated 100 years since its establishment.