Small fire breaks out on fourth floor of Mantralaya in Mumbai, fire engines deployed; no reports of injuries

Mumbai: A small fire erupted on the fourth floor of Mantralaya in south Mumbai at around 8:30 pm on Monday, and four fire engines and three water tankers have been deployed to douse it, said officials.

A fire brigade official said the fire is confined to an air-conditioning duct near a lift on the floor and heavy smoke is emanating from it. "It is a small fire and operations to douse it are underway," he added.

There are no reports of injuries or anyone being trapped, he added

