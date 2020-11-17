SLPRB Assam Police SI admit card 2020 released at slprbassam.in, recruitment exam on 22 November

SPLRB Assam Police recruitment 2020 | The recruitment process is being carried out to fill 597 Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released the e-admit card for Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered for the written test can download their SLPRB Assam Police SI hall ticket from the website - slprbassam.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment process is being carried out to fill 597 Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police. Of the total vacancies 418 are for male candidates and 179 are for female.

A report by The Times of India states that the written test will be conducted on 22 November. The exam will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Examinees will, however, have to report at the exam venue by 9:30 am due to COVID-19 protocols.

Those appearing for the exam will be required to carry a recent post card size photograph, and one of the original identity proof for verification.

Candidates will also have to carry a self-attested photocopy of the identity proof that they will have to submit to the invigilator.

As per the official notification, candidates will only be allowed to carry three ball point pens (black), one pencil, eraser, face mask, spectacles (if used by the candidates), identity card, photocopy of identity card, post card size photo, admit card.

The SLPRB has said that no other items will be allowed into the exam centre and there will be no storage facility provided at the entrance gate or anywhere in the centre.

Steps to download Assam Police SI admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to SLPRB Assam's official website - slprbassam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on Link 1 or Link 2.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in YYYY/MM/DD format.

Step 4: The SLPRB Assam Police SI admit card 2020 will be available on your screen.

Step 5: Check your name and other details before saving and taking a print.

Assam Police SI admit card 2020 download Link 1: http://43.240.65.181/Dibru_PI_20/?r

Assam Police SI admit card 2020 download Link 2: http://43.240.67.43/Dibru_PI_20/?r