SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2019: State Level Police Recruitment Board releases hall ticket; check slprbassam.in for details

SLPRB Assam Police Admit Card 2019| The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Guwahati, Assam released the admit card for Assam Police Recruitment exam on Monday (5 August). Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can check and download their hall tickets through the official website of the board – slprbassam.in.

SLPRB will be conducting the written examination for recruitment of various posts like Steno, Lower Division Assistant (LDA), Bench Assistant, Typist, Data Entry Operator and Copyist of Foreigner's Tribunals on 11 August, across all districts in the state.

Steps to download the SLPRB Assam Police admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of state-level police recruitment board – slprbassam.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link for 'Admit card'

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter the required credentials like your user name, application ID, etc

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference

Candidates are strictly advised to carry to carry their admit cards in the examination hall, without which they candidates will not be allowed to sit in the recruitment examination.



According to The Times of India, the examination will be held in two sessions – morning and afternoon. While, the morning session will be for the posts of Data Entry Operator and Copyist, the afternoon session will have exams for the posts of Steno, Bench Assistant and Typist.