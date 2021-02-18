SLAT 2021 Exam: SIU releases application form at set-test.org; exam slated for 27 June

All the candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam with at least 45 percent marks to qualify for the Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test. For SC and ST candidates, there is a relaxation of five percent

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the application forms for the upcoming Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) 2021 on its official website.

The law students who wish to appear in the aptitude exam are advised to visit the official site at set-test.org and submit their online forms.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates are required to submit their application forms within 4 June. The varsity also stated that it will be conducting the SLAT 2021 on 27 June, 2021. The exam will begin at 9.30 am and conclude at 11.15 am.

The report added that the university is likely to release the SLAT admit cards on the official website some time between 14 June to the date of the exam, that is on 27 June.

The Symbiosis International University will declare the SLAT results on 8 July in online mode.

Follow these steps to apply for SLAT 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site on set-test.org

Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Start filling out the application form

Step 4: Once it has been filled, select the course which will be SLAT (SET-Law)

Step 5: Choose three test centres in the order of preference

Step 6: Upload photograph and signature

Step 7: Submit the application form online

Here is the direct link to apply for the SLAT 2021.

According to a report by Careers 360, the candidates need to submit a registration fee for successfully applying for the exam. There is no relaxation for any reserved category as the registration fee is Rs 1,950 for all the candidates.

Also candidates must note that they are eligible for the exams before registering. All the candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. They must have also qualified with at least 45 percent marks in the qualifying examination. For SC and ST candidates, there is a relaxation of five percent.

