SLAT 2021 Exam: SIU releases application form at set-test.org; exam slated for 27 June
All the candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam with at least 45 percent marks to qualify for the Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test. For SC and ST candidates, there is a relaxation of five percent
The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the application forms for the upcoming Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) 2021 on its official website.
The law students who wish to appear in the aptitude exam are advised to visit the official site at set-test.org and submit their online forms.
According to a report by NDTV, candidates are required to submit their application forms within 4 June. The varsity also stated that it will be conducting the SLAT 2021 on 27 June, 2021. The exam will begin at 9.30 am and conclude at 11.15 am.
The report added that the university is likely to release the SLAT admit cards on the official website some time between 14 June to the date of the exam, that is on 27 June.
The Symbiosis International University will declare the SLAT results on 8 July in online mode.
Follow these steps to apply for SLAT 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official site on set-test.org
Step 2: Click on the registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Start filling out the application form
Step 4: Once it has been filled, select the course which will be SLAT (SET-Law)
Step 5: Choose three test centres in the order of preference
Step 6: Upload photograph and signature
Step 7: Submit the application form online
Here is the direct link to apply for the SLAT 2021.
According to a report by Careers 360, the candidates need to submit a registration fee for successfully applying for the exam. There is no relaxation for any reserved category as the registration fee is Rs 1,950 for all the candidates.
Also candidates must note that they are eligible for the exams before registering. All the candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent exam. They must have also qualified with at least 45 percent marks in the qualifying examination. For SC and ST candidates, there is a relaxation of five percent.
undefined
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Odisha reopens colleges for pre-final year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students from today
Students and professors alike would have to wear face masks, sanitise their hands regularly and maintain social distancing at all times. This announcement is applicable for all the state colleges in Odisha
UPSC civil service exams: Centre not in favour of relaxing age limit, ASG tells Supreme Court
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said granting a one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants would be discriminatory to other candidates
BSEH to conduct Class 10, Class 12 exams from 20 April; check details at bseh.org.in
Candidates of both Class 10 and Class 12 would have to secure minimum 33 percent marks in order to pass the board exams.