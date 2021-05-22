The number of questions for SLAT 2021 has also been reduced to 60 instead of 75 for the home proctored and the maximum marks will be 60

The examination date for Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) 2021 will be revised soon. Conducted by the Symbiosis International University (SIU), the test will be held in home proctored mode instead of centre-based online test.

Initially, the test was to be conducted at centres, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been changed to home-proctored mode. The entrance test was supposed to be conducted in over 80 cities on 27 June.

Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://siu.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Admissions’ tab

Step 3: Now, click on https://www.set-test.org on this page

Step 4: A new page will load. Click on ‘Apply now’

Step 5: Enter required details to register

Step 6: Once registered, fill in the application form and pay the fee. Submit the form

Step 7: Download the SLAT 2021 application form

Step 8: Take a printout and save it for future reference

Revised exam structure

Earlier, the SLAT 2021 was supposed to have 75 objective-type questions from General knowledge, Analytical reasoning, Reading comprehension, Legal reasoning, and Logical reasoning. However, the number of questions has been reduced to 60 this time instead of 75 as the mode of exam is home proctored. The maximum marks will be 60.

A 30-minute Writing Ability Test (WAT) will be conducted after the SLAT during which candidates will be writing a short essay on any given topic. This paper weighs 20 marks.

Eligibility criteria for SLAT

The general category candidates must have scored a minimum of 45 percent in Class 12 or equivalent exam. Applicants belonging to the SC and ST categories should have a minimum of 40 percent in the qualifying exam.