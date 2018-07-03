Football world cup 2018

Sixth batch of Amarnath pilgrims leaves Jammu for shrine in Himalayas; 23,718 devotees on yatra since 28 June

India Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 13:56:38 IST

Jammu: The sixth batch of 3,489 Amarnath pilgrims on Tuesday left Jammu for the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, amid tight security, a senior official said.

The pilgrims, including 774 women and 237 sadhus, left for the cave shrine in 114 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu at 2.30 am, he said.

Ganderbal: CRPF personnel stands guard near Amarnath base camp at Baltal, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on Thursday, June 28, 2018. PTI

So far, 36,366 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine by taking the 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the 12 kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal since the commencement of the annual 60-day pilgrimage on 28 June, officials said.

The 3,489 pilgrims are expected to reach the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in the Valley later in the day, the police official said.

He said 2,252 pilgrims left in 69 vehicles for the Pahalgam base camp and 1,237 in 45 vehicles for the Baltal base camp, they said.

The official said with Tuesday's batch, 23,718 pilgrims have left for the cave shrine from the Jammu base camp.

Notwithstanding incessant rains and threat of flash floods in the Valley, the yatra to the shrine commenced as per scheduled on 28 June after several hours of delay.

The 60-day yatra will conclude on 26 August coinciding with 'Raksha Bandhan'.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 13:56 PM

