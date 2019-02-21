Six-year-old boy rescued from 200-feet-deep borewell after 16-hour rescue operation in Pune

Pune: A six-year-old boy trapped in a 200-feet-deep borewell in Pune district was rescued on Thursday after a 16-hour-long operation involving police and disaster response personnel.

A crowd looked on as National Disaster Response Force and police officials carried six-year-old Ravi Pandit Bhil, who was stuck at a depth of 10 feet.

Ravi, son of a road construction worker, fell into the borewell on Wednesday afternoon while playing near Thorandale village, 70 km from Pune. The NDRF team said the boy was rescued at around 9 am and is in good health.

"The operation was very critical and required meticulous planning to avoid any injury to the child," an NDRF official said.

"The NDRF was successful in saving the child. Our team members worked painstakingly, never losing sight of the task. Happy and satisfied that the child is fine and could be rejoined with the family," the official said.

