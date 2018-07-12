Football world cup 2018

Six workers killed in Andhra Pradesh after poisonous gas leaks from steel mill in Anantapuramu district

India Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 20:12:39 IST

Amaravati: Six workers died in a poisonous gas leak at a private steel mill rolling unit in Anantapuramu district today, police said.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) G Ashok Kumar told PTI over phone that the mishap occurred while testing was being done after maintenance work in the unit.

Representational image. Reuters

"As per preliminary information, two workers died on the spot and four others in hospital. Carbon monoxide is the main gas used for reheating process and its leak caused the mishap," the SP said.

"There was no clear information about injuries to other workers," he said, adding rescue operation was being carried out.

The steel mill, located at Tadipatri, belongs to Brazilian firm Gerdau, a leading producer of long steel in the American sub-continent.

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister (Home) N Chinarajappa expressed grief over the deaths.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 20:12 PM

