Har ki Pauri, where river Ganga touches the plains for the first time, is considered one of the holiest ghats in Haridwar

Haridwar: Haridwar Police has arrested six persons for allegedly smoking 'hookah' at Har ki Pauri ghat.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Superintendent of Police of City, Haridwar, Kamlesh Upadhyaya said, "Some tourists were found smoking hookah at Har-ki-Pauri on 7 July. They have been arrested by the police."

"A case has been registered and an investigation into this matter is underway. We also want to send a message to the public that we will not tolerate such behaviour here," he said.

Lakhs of people visited Har-Ki-Pauri, which is regarded as one of the holiest Ghats in Haridwar. It is the place where River Ganga, which is flowing from the Himalayas, touches the plains for the first time.