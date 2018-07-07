Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Six suspected cow smugglers arrested in Meghalaya for attack on villagers that killed three, injured three

India Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2018 19:44:00 IST

Shillong: Three persons, including a village headman, were killed and three others seriously injured after a group of suspected cow smugglers attacked them near the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said Saturday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm on Friday when the six were returning to their village Amlani after attending an official meeting at Amlarem, a sub-divisional town in the district, the police said.

The six were stopped at a place near Trangblang village and attacked by the suspected cow smugglers, a police officer said. While the village headman, the village secretary and another member of the village were killed on the spot, three others, who received serious injuries, were rescued and admitted to the Jowai Civil Hospital, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Jaintia Hills district, Vivek Syiem, told PTI.

Initially, the main accused, his brother and their cousin were arrested, the SP said, adding, later, the police arrested three others, including another brother of the main accused.

According to villagers, the headman and other villagers, earlier this week, had apprehended the main accused when he was trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh.

He was assaulted by the villagers and the police had to rescue him, a police officer said. An FIR was lodged against the village headman and others on Wednesday, the officer said.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 19:44 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




- 07 Jul 2018
Sweden
0:2
England
Match Centre
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores