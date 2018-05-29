You are here:
Six passengers injured after miscreants throw stones at Sealdah-Rajdhani Express in Bihar

India FP Staff May 29, 2018 16:56:41 IST

At least six passengers were injured after the Sealdah-Rajdhani Express was pelted with stones, according to several media reports.

Representational Image. AFP

The Indian Express reported that the incident occurred in Bihar's Gaya district late Monday night as the train was crossing Manipur station.

The report further mentioned that according to the police, passengers of a train bound for Gaya in Bihar were furious as it was halted at the Manpur Junction in order to give way for Rajdhani to pass through.

Zee News reported that local authorities attempted to arrest those responsible immediately after the incident but they managed to flee under cover of darkness. Railway Protection Force are looking into the matter, according to the report.

 


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 16:56 PM

