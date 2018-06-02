Six Naxals facing charges of abduction arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bastar; two were carrying cash rewards on head

Raipur: Six Naxals, two of them with cash rewards on their heads, were arrested by security forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Saturday.

Kanti alias Rama Korram (35), carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh, was arrested from Kondagaon district, while Koso Poyam (35), who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was nabbed from the Bijapur district.

Other four, including a woman, were arrested from Dantewada district, the official said.

The arrested Naxals faced charges of abducting government officials and attacking police teams, among other offences, he said.