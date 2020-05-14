You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Six migrants killed, four seriously injured after being run over by bus near UP's Muzaffarnagar; police arrests driver

India Press Trust of India May 14, 2020 13:31:59 IST

Muzaffarnagar:  Six migrant workers, who were walking to their homes in Bihar from Punjab, were killed and four others seriously injured when a roadways bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Thursday.

Follow LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak here

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday between Ghalauli check-post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

The bus driver has been arrested, the SSP said. Medical reports confirmed that the driver, Rajbir, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, Station House Officer Anil Kapervan said.

The Uttar Pradesh roadways bus was returning to Agra from Saharanpur after dropping migrant labourers to their homes.

A government official in Lucknow said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased migrants and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured.

He has also asked the Sahranpur Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the incident and fix responsibility, the spokesman said.

The chief minister has directed the officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and arrangements for taking the bodies to Bihar, he added.

The deceased migrants were identified as Guddu (18) from Bhojpur, Virender Singh (28), a resident of Patna, Harek Singh (52), his son Vikas (22), Vasudev (22), Harish Sahni (42) — all from Gopalganj, police said. The injured were taken to hospital, they said.

The incident comes days after 16 migrant labourers, sleeping on railway lines, were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on May 8.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 13:31:59 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

How to stay resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 14 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres