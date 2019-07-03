Six killed,19 missing after dam breach in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri due to heavy rainfall; search operations underway

Six people were reportedly killed and 19 went missing after incessant rains caused a breach in the Tiware dam in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. The downpour washed away several houses and lead to a flood-like situation in villages in the area, reports said.

The Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district developed a breach late Tuesday night after heavy rains, a district official said.

The dam breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages, with as many as 12 houses being swept away.

When contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ratnagiri, Vishal Gaikwad said a search operation has been launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state police personnel.

"Police have moved the villagers to safety. The situation is under control now," he said. Another police officer said rescue operations were hampered initially due to darkness and sudden influx of water

Local public representatives alleged that the government neglected their pleas for maintenance of the dam.

They claimed to have written to the administration about the cracks in the walls of the dam, but no action was taken.

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said villagers in the vicinity of the Tiware dam had complained of cracks in the dam.

According to an ANI tweet, six bodies have been recovered so far.

6 bodies recovered till now after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. Rescue operations continue. 12 houses near the dam have been washed away. #Maharashtra

With inputs from PTI

