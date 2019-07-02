Six killed in Pune's Ambegaon locality after wall of college compound collapses after spell of heavy rain

Pune: An FIR was registered against builder, landowner, contractor and officials of Sinhagad College in connection with a wall collapse incident that took place in Ambegaon in Pune on Tuesday.

At least six people were killed and three others suffered injuries after a portion of a compound wall collapsed on Tuesday following incessant rains during the past 24 hours, police said.

All accused have been booked under Section 304 (a), 337, 338 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident took place around 1:15 am today when the compound wall of the Sinhagad College campus in Pune's Ambegaon crumbled.

In wake of the very heavy rainfall forecast by the Meteorological department, the state government has declared a public holiday in Mumbai for Tuesday and people are advised to stay indoors unless there is an emergency.

