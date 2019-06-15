Six arrested after Punjab Congress leader's brother thrashes woman with sticks and belts over money dispute

Sri Muktsar Sahib: Brother of local Congress leader thrashed a woman over a money dispute in Sri Muktsar Sahib district of Punjab, police said on Friday. Muktsar Municipal Corporation councillor Rakesh Chaudhary's brother and his aides dragged the woman out of his house on Buda Gujjar road in the city and had beaten her up with belts and sticks.

#NewsAlert -- Women dragged out of her home and assaulted by @INCIndia councillor's kin in Punjab. | Mohit Malhotra, @News18India with more details pic.twitter.com/EF318PXWDE — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 15, 2019

The incident came into fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The accused and his aides can be seen thrashing and abusing a woman on a road in the video. When another woman comes to her rescue, they start thrashing her too. The victim woman suffered critical injuries and was admitted to a hospital in the district. Police have arrested six people in connection with the matter. "This is an extremely unfortunate incident. We will push for severe punishment for the accused," Senior Superintendent of Police Manjeet Dhesi said.

Accused in the video from Muktsar have been arrested by @PunjabPoliceInd & booked for attempt to murder u/s 307 IPC. No one is above the law and such acts of violence will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/zxZvqJmiQi — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 15, 2019

The police said that it will take strict action against the accused and their association with the ruling party will not affect the investigation. Dhesi further said, "The police will treat them as an accused regardless of their political affiliation."

