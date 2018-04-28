You are here:
Six armed men loot newly-wed couple on highway in Uttar Pradesh, kill bride for resisting robbery

India PTI Apr 28, 2018 16:49:18 IST

Muzaffarnagar: Armed robbers shot dead a bride and looted jewellery worth lakhs after intercepting a marriage party on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Representational image. AFP

The incident occurred near Matore village, under the Dorala police station area, of Meerut last night, they said, adding that the groom and four others were injured in the attack.

The victims were returning to the district after the wedding ceremony in Ghaziabad district, officials said.

Six armed men, in two cars, intercepted the marriage party while it was on its way back.

Farhana was killed after she resisted the robbers, Senior Superintendant of Police Manjil Saini said.

Jewellery worth lakhs and a car was looted from them, the police said.

Police have started a search operation to nab the perpetrators, Saini said, adding that the bride was rushed to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College, where she was declared dead.


