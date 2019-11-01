Situation of Kashmiris unsustainable, must change, German chanellor Angela Merkel tells reporters on Delhi trip

The conditions in which the people of Kashmir are living are "unsustainable" and must be improved, German chancellor Angela Merkel told German media on Delhi trip.

"As the situation at this moment (in Kashmir) is not sustainable and not good, this has to change for sure," Merkel was quoted as having said by German sources after co-chairing the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the Kashmir situation was not discussed during the IGC and as per sources, PTI said.

According to Reuters, Merkel also said that she would raise the matter with Modi later on Friday evening, adding that while she was aware of India’s position regarding the province, parts of which are claimed by neighbouring Pakistan, she wanted to hear Modi’s plans for restoring calm to the region.

The comments by the German Chancellor come amidst concerns expressed by some foreign lawmakers, including from the US, over restrictions imposed by the government post abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August.

Kashmir has been convulsed by protests against the Centre's decision to revoke the mainly Muslim area’s political autonomy.

After their extensive delegation-level talks, the two leaders held a 'restricted meeting' at the official residence of the prime minister in the presence of select ministers and officials from both sides.

Among others present at the meeting included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale from the Indian side.

With inputs from PTI and Reuters

