SITEEE 2020: Symbiosis Institute of Technology releases results for B.Tech admissions at set-test.org

Candidates who cleared the entrance test will be eligible to appear in the counseling process, the dates for which will be released soon

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has declared the SITEEE 2020 results on its website set-test.org. The results are available in the form of scorecard mentioning details of candidate's marks in the exam along with the qualifying status.

Candidates who have cleared the entrance test will be eligible to appear in the counseling process. According to a report by Careers 360, the date of counseling and other admission process will be released by the institute soon.

SITEEE is conducted for admission in BTech programmes offered by Symbiosis Institute of Technology. The entrance examination was held on 19 July in the online mode due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jagran Josh reported.

Check SITEEE 2020 scorecard

Step 1: Log on to the official website of SITEEE 2020

Step 2: At the top of the homepage, click on the tab that reads "Scorecard for SITEEE"

Step 3: Enter the SET ID and Password. Press login

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the page. Download and take a printout of it.

Here's direct link to check SITEEE online test 2020 scorecard - https://set.ishinfosys.com/SITEEEScoreCard20/?_ga=2.190879338.1793944725.1596102145-1204212622.1596102145

Symbiosis Institute has 15 constituent institutes and departments, across the cities of Pune, Noida, Hyderabad and Nagpur. These institutes offer students the option to choose from 21 undergraduate programmes