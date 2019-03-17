Sister Lucy, Kerala nun who protested against rape-accused bishop, gets notice from congregation for ‘violations’

Wayanad: Sister Lucy Kalappura, one of the nuns who had participated in the protest against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, received fresh show cause notice from Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) on 12 March. As per the notice, she has to give an explanation before 16 April. The 18-page letter, written by Superior General Ann Joseph, states that she has "prima facie violated vow of obedience".

Alleging that the replies given so far are not adequate and satisfactory, the letter said, “His/her rights about marriage and family are conditioned by the obligations undertaken by that marriage. He/she cannot simply argue based on the fundamental human rights that I have the right and freedom to share my love and life with anyone of my choice".

The letter has also accused Kalappura of not paying salary to the congregation since December 2017. It claims that she was enjoying the fruits of FCC membership like free food and accommodation and has also stated that she can leave the congregation if she wished to do so.

However, Sister Lucy said that the letter mentions even the most negligible things. She told the media, “The letter specifies each and every allegation levelled against me. Even the most negligible thing has been mentioned. They have also expressed their willingness to felicitate my resignation.” Last month, Sister Lucy had received a second warning letter threatening her with expulsion from Congregation unless "she changes her mind".

The letter stated "... invite you to change your mind and attitude sincerely...If you don't respond positively I will be constrained to proceed with your dismissal from Congregation.” In January this year, she was served a warning letter by the Superior General of the Congregation.

The letter to Sister Lucy Kalappura of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC), who has been an outspoken supporter of the nuns’ protest at Ernakulam to demand the arrest of Bishop Mulakkal, said this was “the first canonical warning with the threat of dismissal from the Congregation.”

A previous letter to Sister Kalappura, on 1 January, alleged that the nun had been “leading a life against the principles of religious life and against the Rule and Constitution of the FCC”. Meanwhile, four protesting nuns met Kottayam Superintendent of Police here on Saturday and raised their concern over the delay in filing charge sheet in the case. They had also written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention in the matter.

