Sikkim's Pakyong Airport welcomes first commercial flight in state with water cannon salute

The first commercial flight under the UDAN scheme landed at the Pakyong Airport in Sikkim on Thursday. The flight which originated from Kolkata, received a water cannon salute by the Airports Authority of India.

UDAN is a regional airport development and connectivity scheme of the Government of India.

The Pakyong Airport is situated at 4,500 feet and provides easy access to the mountain peaks, glaciers, lakes and other areas of the North East, the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted.

The Pakyong Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 September. Modi dedicated Sikkim's first airport to the nation and said previous governments had worked at a slow pace. He said his government is committed to make the North East an "engine of India's growth story".

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, who was also present during the inauguration, said the dream of the people of Sikkim to have an airport of their own has now come true.

This will help in increasing the number of tourists visiting the state and in increasing the income of local people, thereby helping in the development of Sikkim, he said. The prime minister seeks to bring all the state capitals on the railway map, he said.

With inputs from PTI