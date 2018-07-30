You are here:
Sikkim struggling to create Indian identity, claims author Amalesh Kundu, says state is nerve centre for 8 states, 4 countries

India Indo-Asian News Service Jul 30, 2018 11:39:33 IST

New Delhi: The northeastern state of Sikkim has been sandwiched between the ongoing agitation for Gorkhaland in North Bengal and the Chinese aggression (as it is located close to the Chickens neck corridor), said journalist Amalendu Kundu while launching his book Shadow of the Dragon and Recent Developments in Delhi on Sunday.

Referring to Sikkim as the "nerve centre for eight states and four countries", Kundu said that the state is battling to create an Indian identity even though its own unique history and cultural heritage make for a fascinating story.

Representational image. AFP

Shadow of the Dragon and Recent Developments (Poets Foundation/Rs 799/440 pages) is a collection of hard stories and write-ups on Sikkim and chronicles the geopolitical significance for India, as well as China.

Sikkim, which became the 22d Indian state in 1975, has been a major stationing point for Kundu in his five-decade long journalistic career.

Presenting critical insights from former army generals, bureaucrats and journalists, in addition to the author's own perspectives and findings, the book provides multiple dimensions to the state's importance in the region.

The book also has a chapter on the contemporary situation of Sikkim by its longest-serving Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, who has been in power since 1995.

The book was launched by Sumita Mehta, social worker and wife of Outlook Group former editorial chairman late Vinod Mehta. She said Kundu belongs to the "old school of journalists, who relied on facts and research".

Kundu was awarded "Kashiraj Pradhan Lifetime Journalism Award" by Sikkim government in May 2018.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 11:39 AM

