Sikhs For Justice threatens to storm IGI Airport with Khalistan flags following arrests of members
The SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly offered an incentive of Rs 1 lakh for revealing details related to the families of Delhi Police officers living in Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, and Australia.
A day after Delhi Police apprehended two members of the banned organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the radical outfit issued a threat, announcing its intention to stage a protest at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, brandishing Khalistan flags.
In response to the apprehension of its associates, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of SFJ reportedly offered an incentive of Rs 1 lakh for revealing details related to the families of Delhi Police officers living in Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, and Australia.
The Delhi police took two people into custody in the pro-Khalistan graffiti case on Thursday.
The duo travelled to Delhi via the Punjab mail on the intervening night of 25-26 August. Upon reaching Delhi they recced suitable places and spray-painted the graffiti in the evening before leaving for Punjab on 27 August, CP Special Cell Delhi Police HS Dhaliwal informed on Thursday while divulging the details of how the plan was carried on.
Ahead of the next month’s G20 meet pro-Khalistan slogans appeared on the walls of a few Delhi Metro stations on Sunday evening. Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stations had slogans saying ‘Delhi Banega Khalistan’ and ‘Khalistan Zindabad’. Besides the stations, a wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.
Earlier this year in January, ahead of Republic Day also, “anti-national” and “Khalistan-related” were discovered written on walls in West Delhi. Two men were later arrested in the case.
