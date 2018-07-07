Sikh organisation stages protest against attack on girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Jammu: Members of a Sikh organisation on Saturday staged a protest in Jammu, demanding action over the alleged attack on a girl in Kashmir earlier this week.

The Sikh Youth Sewa Trust held a demonstration at the Exhibition Ground and raised slogans in support of their demand. A video of the girl, a student of the Islamic University of Science and Technology, narrating her ordeal has also gone viral on social media.

The girl, a resident of Gandhpora Tral, in the video, claimed that she was attacked by two men riding a motorcycle with a sharp-edged weapon on 2 July when she was going to the university.

She said she suffered injuries to her arm and alleged that no action was taken against the culprits even after an FIR was registered the next day. However, a police officer said investigation is in progress after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident.

The BJP on 3 July had raised the issue, claiming that the girl, belonging to the minority Sikh community, was attacked by the men at the Tral bus stand.

Station House Officer (SHO), Tral, Mohammad Yousuf said the complainant in the FIR is not the girl or her family members, but the police.

"We took suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR. We have already recorded the statement of the girl and her father, and further investigation is on," he said.

"They have been given the copy of the FIR and we are working on different angles to crack the case," the SHO said.

The girl, in the video, also alleged that some of her classmates, including a girl, harassed her during Ramzan.

She also alleged that she was forced to observe fast and wear a headscarf by her classmates, and indicated a link between it and the incident. The girl said she has already raised the issue with the varsity's vice chancellor.