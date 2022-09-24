Chandigarh: Noted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is in the custody of Punjab Police over the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The Punjab Police is interrogating him so that the complicated mystery of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder plot can be uncovered.

Where and how this interrogation is taking place, no one knows about it except a few officers of Punjab Police.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer said that the gangster is to appear at the Bathinda court and the Punjab Police he may kill him in a staged encounter while taking him to the court.

Taking a dig at the Punjab Police, the lawyer said that during the court appearance, the Punjab Police will definitely try to eliminate Lawrence Bishnoi and say that the ganster was trying to escape from custody.