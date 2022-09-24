Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Lawrence Bishnoi may be killed in fake encounter, fears lawyer
Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer said that the gangster is to appear at the Bathinda court and the Punjab Police he may kill him in a staged encounter while taking him to the court
Chandigarh: Noted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is in the custody of Punjab Police over the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The Punjab Police is interrogating him so that the complicated mystery of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder plot can be uncovered.
Where and how this interrogation is taking place, no one knows about it except a few officers of Punjab Police.
Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer said that the gangster is to appear at the Bathinda court and the Punjab Police he may kill him in a staged encounter while taking him to the court.
Taking a dig at the Punjab Police, the lawyer said that during the court appearance, the Punjab Police will definitely try to eliminate Lawrence Bishnoi and say that the ganster was trying to escape from custody.
also read
Punjab: Panchayat secetary Jarnail Singh arrested in bribery case
The complainant had approached the bureau alleging the panchayat secretary was demanding Rs 6,000 to provide some records under the Right To Information Act pertaining to development works executed in his village by the village panchayat
Punjab govt moots bringing back Old Pension Scheme for government employees
Restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been one of the major demands of the state government employees
World Bank approves $150 million loan for Punjab to improve state's finances, service delivery
The USD 150 million loans have a maturity of 15 years including a grace period of 6 months