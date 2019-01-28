Siddaramaiah yells at woman in Varuna, snatches mic and pulls her dupatta for raising complaint against son Yathindra

Congress leader Siddaramaiah showed his worst side on Monday losing his cool at a woman complainant during a public gathering in Varuna, snatching the mic from her and in the process pulling her dupatta. The woman had raised complaints against his son Yathindra, also the MLA of the constituency.

In a series of videos (see below), that were circulated online and also broadcast by television news channels, Siddaramaiah can be seen yelling at the woman complainant and pushing her down to her chair while making aggressive verbal and physical gestures at her. The former Karnataka chief minister was not only intimidating but also disrespectful towards the woman complainant, snatching the mic out of the complainant and pulling her dupatta in the process.

He can be seen repeatedly telling the woman to sit down while shouting at her at the same time.

According to India Today, the woman complainant had raised issues in the revenue department in Varuna, the constituency of Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra. A miffed Siddaramaiah asked the woman why she did not reach out to the MLA of the constituency and if the MLA was not reachable. To which, the complainant replied that the MLA (Yathindra) was not reachable and banged the table, the news channel said.

Siddaramaiah is facing flak over his behaviour both from his opponents as well in the media, with some news channels describing the incident as an act of "outraging the modesty" of the woman complainant. That the ignoble behaviour came from of a person who is not only one of the most senior Congress leaders in Karnataka but has also been a chief minister, has also been condemned on social media as well.

This, however, is not the first time, Siddaramaiah has been at the receiving end for his "bad" behaviour. The former chief minister seems to have no respect for personal boundaries while interacting with the public.

Considering, the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka is already in troubled water with chief minister HD Kumaraswamy threatening to resign, following Congress leaders releasing a video claiming Siddaramaiah and not Kumaraswamy is their chief minister.

