Siddaramaiah lands in fresh row during Congress rally in Karnataka; says 'scared of people who wear tilak'

India Asian News International Mar 06, 2019 19:33:07 IST

Bagalkot (Karnataka): Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday made a controversial statement about people wearing vermillion (tilak or tikka) on their foreheads.

Siddaramaiah lands in fresh row during Congress rally in Karnataka; says scared of people who wear tilak

File image of Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Twitter/@siddaramaiah

Addressing an event in Bagalkot’s Badami, he said, "I am scared of people who wear long tikas with kumkum or ash."

He had pointed to a man who was wearing a tikka in the crowd and made the remark, wearing vermillion on the forehead is an ancient Hindu practice.

In January, Siddaramaiah had lost his cool and was caught on camera furiously snatching a mike from a woman, in the process of which her "dupatta" dropped.

However, clarifying the incident later he said, "It was an accident, there was no bad intention. I know her for 15 years, she is just like my sister."

Siddaramaiah is a sitting MLA from Badami constituency in Karnataka.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 19:33:07 IST

