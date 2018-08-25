Siddaramaiah claims he will be Karnataka chief minister again with 'blessings of people'

Hassan: Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that with the blessings of the people of the state, he would once again take over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Addressing a gathering in Hassan, Siddaramaiah claimed that the Opposition joined hands to prevent him from becoming the chief minister for the second time, adding that caste and money were seeping into politics.

"I thought people will bless me once again and make me the chief minister. Unfortunately, I lost, but this is not the end. In politics wins and losses are common," he asserted.

After days of high-octane political drama and a floor test in the state assembly for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to prove majority, the power to form the state government was vested upon the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition under the leadership of HD Kumaraswamy.

However, reports have surfaced of alleged friction between the two parties of the ruling coalition, especially after the incumbent Chief Minister said he was swallowing the pain of heading a coalition government.