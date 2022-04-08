SIDBI recruitment 2022: Admit card released for Assistant Manager posts, check details here

The examination is being held to fill up a total of 100 Assistant Manager vacancies and will be held online on 16 April

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the admit card for the exam to be held for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream.

The examination is being held to fill up a total of 100 Assistant Manager vacancies and will be held online on 16 April. The interview will tentatively be conducted in May 2022.

Check the below steps to download your admit card

Go to the official website of SIDBI - sidbi.in (https://sidbi.in/en) Follow the "Careers" tab on the home page Open the link, "SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade 'A' – General Stream" Tap on "Click here to download call letter" link Login using your credentials Your admit card will reflect on the screen Download it and positively take a printout for future reference

Details of the vacancies

Out of the 100 vacancies announced, 43 vacancies are for the unreserved category candidates, 16 are for the SC category, 7 vacancies are for the ST category, 10 vacancies are for the candidates belonging to the EWS category, while 24 seats are reserved for the OBC category candidates.

However, it is to be noted that even in these categories, the selection of the candidates will be on the basis of merit, like any other competitive exam.

Here's the official notification.

What is the syllabus for the exam?

The exam will be held in two parts. The first part will evaluate the candidates in areas such as English Language, General Awareness, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. The total weightage of this section is 200 marks.

The second part comprises two Essays on Financial / Banking / Economic and Social Issues in India and one Business Letter Writing. The total weightage of this section is 50 marks.

Aspirants who clear the exam on the basis of the minimum cut-off marks decided by SIDBI, would be called for an interview.