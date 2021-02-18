'Shweta' memes flood internet after student forgets to mute mic on Zoom class; girl's name trends online

In the viral video, a student named 'Shweta' can be heard speaking to her friend over a call, sharing personal details, as her classmates keep asking her to mute her mic

The name 'Shweta' has become an online trend in 2021. And if you are wondering why, the answer to that is a leaked Zoom call of an online class where a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her microphone. Turns out, her private discussion with a friend went public and grabbed people's attention online.

According to a report by The Indian Express, in the viral video, the girl went on sharing private details of a boy who had asked her to keep it a secret. There are numerous times when students try to warn her that her microphone is turned on, but all warnings fall on deaf ears.

The report adds that at one point Shweta is heard revealing to her friend that the boy did not even say a certain secret to his best friend, to which a fellow student who is obviously listening in on the call exclaim that now 111 people from the class have heard it.

Click here for the audio of the conversation.

The conversation became so viral that it triggered a slew of memes on social media.

Interviewer : What's your experience in Mass Communication.

Candidate : My Name is Shweta.

Interviewer : pic.twitter.com/Hl2EoG9Oau — Thirsty Rajasthani (@Bisleri_maymer) February 18, 2021

Boy - Don't tell my secret to any one Shweta - pic.twitter.com/FZxZi9qEQW — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 18, 2021

Me checking every two minutes if my mic is turned off on zoom meetings to avoid being in a situation like Shweta's :#shweta pic.twitter.com/kTOzGzpFJI — shruti (@JustShruting) February 18, 2021

However, this is not the only guffaw that has gone viral on social media. With zoom calls and online conversations/meetings becoming the norm, there have been quite a few instances when social media memes have arisen from online calls.

Only recently an American lawyer experienced a hilarious mishap when he used his assistant's computer for a virtual court hearing.

According to a report in Times Now, as Rod Ponton started talking in the 394th district of Texas, he was shocked to see a cat filter in the application window. Even as the lawyer put his best effort into trying to turn off the cat filter, he as not successful and other members of the court noticed the filter and had to point out the problem to Ponton.

Similarly, another Zoom meeting became viral when a politician in Mexico decided to sneak out of a Zoom meeting by using a photograph of herself as background.

However, for Congresswoman Valentina Batres Guadarrama, the trick failed to work, and her trying to switch on Zoom’s virtual background function to simulate her presence in the online Congress session went viral.